Police find stolen guns, meth in felon’s home

A 38-year-old Davenport man with prior felony convictions was behind bars Friday after police found meth and stolen guns in his residence.

Joshua Ennis was behind bars Friday in Scott County Jail on a total of $20,000 bond to face felony charges of third-degree burglary, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, hosting a drug house, second-degree theft, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and second-degree possession.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport police responded to the 5200 block of 32nd Street SW in reference to a burglary that happened between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

When they searched a residence on the 3500 block of Keota Ave., Davenport, they found:

1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine on the kitchen table

2.15 grams of crystal meth separated into two baggies in a jacket pocket

1.35 grams of cocaine in a jacket pocket

2.75 grams of crystal meth in a bedroom drawer

2 grams of marijuana in a bedroom drawer

A Hi-Point 40-caliber JCP semi-automatic pistol, reported stolen from a burglary, in a bedroom closet

A Springfield .380 911 handgun, reported stolen, in a black backpack in a bedroom

A Charter Arms .22 revolver, stolen out of Illinois, in a black backpack in the bedroom.

Two of the guns were confirmed to be stolen when police checked the weapons’ serial numbers. The firearms were reported stolen from the 32nd Street SW address.

During the initial burglary report, the victim said a codefendant knew the victim would be out of town during the time of the burglary. The victim said Ennis had recently been inside and had “intimate knowledge” of the layout of his residence because he had tried to sell the victim some items.

Ennis, who has a suspended license, was operating a gray Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle in the area of 3100 Rockingham Road. When officers checked the vehicle identification number, it appeared as stolen out of Illinois.

Further proceedings are set for Tuesday and again March 19 in Scott County Court.

Ennis has been incarcerated for prior gun- and drug-related charges.