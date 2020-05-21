Police find stolen safe from Qdoba, look for suspect

1  of  6
Moline Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a burglary incident at Qdoba Mexican Grill in Moline on Thursday.

The Moline Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary incident at Qdoba Mexican Grill located outside SouthPark Mall on Thursday.

The suspect, ‘a white male,’ was seen going through the entire bushiness in a CCTV footage, the department said in a press release.

At 4:13 a.m., the suspect wheeled out the safe through a side door before he left the business.

The safe was found unopened in a rural part of Rock Island County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 309-797-0406 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

