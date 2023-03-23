Police and fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Grant and 12th streets in Bettendorf shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Two ambulances left the scene with activated emergency lights and sirens.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a crash Thursday in Bettendorf. (photo by Bryan Bobb)

Our Local 4 News crew saw a severely damaged Suzuki that had crashed into a traffic light. A Chevrolet Impala was on its side, and its windows appeared to have been cut for extrication. The airbags in a Toyota Corolla, also severely damaged, were deployed.

Emergency responders assisted at least one person at the scene.

We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.