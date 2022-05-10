Davenport Police and Firefighters were on the scene of a crash that happened about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and East Locust Street, Davenport.

Some people were transported from the scene. Emergency responders re-directed traffic from the area while a crime-scene technician took photos of the vehicles involved.

We do not know whether anyone has been ticketed or the extent of injuries of those involved. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Emergency responders are at the intersection of Locust Street and Eastern Ave., Davenport, after a crash. pic.twitter.com/zeqic1TWXr — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) May 11, 2022