Police, firefighters respond to single-car rollover crash Friday night

A single-car crash on the 3700 block of Harrison Street, Davenport, resulted in multiple injuries about 8:30 p.m. Friday, police told Local 4 News.
Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw drivers diverted from the area around the accident, where at least one ambulance transported someone away.
Officers examined and marked the crash site, which included other damage such as a one-way sign on Harrison Street.
Scanner traffic indicated the car was on fire just after the crash.
We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone was ticketed.
