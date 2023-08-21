More than 200 police officers and more than 100 fire personnel from Quad Cities agencies will gather at the Vibrant Arena in Moline this week to conduct Rescue Task Force training operations., a news release says

This training covers tactics for the integration of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service resources during violent events, such as active shooters, to maximize victim survival. The training is sponsored by Mobile Team Training Unit IV and is certified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training & Standards Board. Instructors will train officers on incident command principles, responding to an active shooter or similar event, rescue task force tactics and emergency medical best practices.

This multi-agency training crosses both disciplines of police and EMS response to better prepare for a response to these types of events. By holding this unified training, the concepts, tactics and response will become standardized, allowing multiple agencies to work together in a common

understanding.

“Mass casualty occurrences such as a commercial airplane crash or an active shooter event require multi-agency collaboration to effectively manage the critical scene. This multi-agency and bi-county training is crucial to provide the best outcome for the community and citizens we serve,” explained Troy Said, assistant fire chief for the City of Bettendorf.

The goal of the training is to have one standardized Rescue Task Force guideline for the Quad Cities. Future trainings will include rural law enforcement and fire agencies, dispatch centers, emergency management agencies, medical transport services and local hospitals in the bi-state region. “By conducting Rescue Task Force across disciplines and agency boundaries, we strengthen our core capabilities and response to these critical incidents. This training expands on our existing training to respond to active shooters or mass casualty events so that emergency services can help save lives,” said Sgt. Chad Brodersen of the East Moline Police Department, who is one of the lead instructors this week.

Fire Department personnel from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal as well as police department personnel from Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, Coal Valley, and the Illinois State Police are participating in the training. The facility is being provided by the Vibrant Arena at The Mark and personnel from Vibrant Credit Union are assisting as civilian role players. The instructors for the training

are from Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal.

“This training exercise demonstrates the strong level of cooperation amongst law enforcement and fire departments in the region. By training together, we can better prepare for a major crisis and increase survival for potential victims of such a tragedy. I am proud of our region for such collaboration and dedication to public service,” said Darren Gault, chief of Police for the Moline Police Department.