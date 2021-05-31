Police: Fraud suspect ran from officers, climbed fence

A 31-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he falsified an insurance claim then ran from arresting officers.

Dustin Jungvirt faces four charges of felony forgery, felony charges of probation violation and third-degree fraudulent practice; and misdemeanor charges of harassment and interference with official acts.

He was arrested early Sunday on a warrant issued Oct. 22, 2020, and was being held on a total $24,600 bond in Scott County Jail.

The incident

On Dec. 20, 2017, Travelers Indemnity Co. submitted a fraud referral to the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Travelers alleges that Jungvirt submitted false information when he made a renter’s insurance claim, an arrest affidavit says.

Jungvirt’s residence was burglarized on Dec. 11, 2017, but he didn’t have a renter’s insurance policy at the time. On Dec. 13, 2017, Jungvirt applied for and received a renter’s insurance policy through Travelers, with a policy inception date of 12:01 a.m. Dec. 13, 2017.

Shortly after 4 p.m. that same day, Jungvirt submitted a renter’s insurance claim to Travelers and made statements claiming the burglary occurred during the early-morning hours of Dec. 13, 2017, which was after the police inception date and time.

Davenport Police records show that Jungvirt reported that the burglary occurred on Dec. 11, not Dec. 13, as Jungvirt told Travelers, the affidavit says.

The arrest

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Dixwell Street for a disturbance, and that Jungvirt had warrants for his arrest.

While officers stood outside the residence, they say Jungvirt jumped out of the rear of the house and climbed a fence.

Officers gave him four commands to stop running, but he kept going toward Pine Street until he fell and then was taken into custody, the affidavit says.

After officers asked his name several times, he did not answer, gave a name that wasn’t his, then finally gave his real name, police say.

A sentencing hearing for the 2017 charges is set for July 16 in Scott County Court.