Police: Galesburg man had 30-plus pounds of marijuana

A 27-year-old Galesburg man is behind bars after Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group (SIG) found 13,680 grams of marijuana – a little more than 30 pounds – in his possession.

The SIG initiated a drug investigation Thursday in the 5400 block of 27th Street, Moline, and found Tevin L. Teel had the cannabis, and had intended to sell it in Moline, a news release says.

The Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office charged Teel with possession with intent to deliver, a Class X felony. Teel is being held in Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 – 10% applies – bond.

Pollice ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact the SIG at 309-524-2147, contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app, P3 Tips.