New information has been released involving a missing Illinois man.

Local 4 News first brought you the story of 58-year-old Rob I. Rogers, of Abingdon, who was last seen driving a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck on Wednesday.

Since our initial story was reported Thursday morning, we had a chance to talk to Police Chief Rick Pesci, who says it’s important to find Rogers quickly.

“Due to some information, we’ve kind of developed on a little bit of a health problem that he’s had,” said Chief Pesci. “I can’t really get into that at this point, but there is some concerns.”

Rogers is 5’8″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

According to police, he was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue denim pants, a black cap and brown boots.

Officers ask for the public’s help in tracking down Rogers.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Abingdon Police Department at 309-462-2091 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 309-343-9151.