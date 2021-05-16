Police Helmet Incentive Program rides again

Morrison Police Chief Brian Melton has announced the Helmet Incentive Program again this year.

The program, which started in 2009, promotes bicycle safety among youth. It is made possible through the continued partnership and support of the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, a news release says.

The Morrison Police Department’s Helmet Incentive Program offers an incentive to children (ages 3-16) that wear their helmet when bicycling. Through the summer months, “Anytime a Morrison Police Officer observes a child between the ages of 3 and 16 safely riding their bicycle with their helmet on, the officer will reward that child with a coupon for free ice cream at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Morrison,” Melton said.

“We hope this program continues to encourage parents and our youth to wear their helmets and practice bicycle safety when riding.”