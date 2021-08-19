Police identify man fatally shot Wednesday night

A 19-year-old Davenport man died from gunshot wounds late Wednesday, Davenport police say.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus in reference to a report of a gunshot victim that had been dropped off, a news release from Davenport Police says.

Zachariah Griffieth, of Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

No other details were available Thursday about the case, which remains under investigation.

