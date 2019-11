UPDATE: Sterling Police have released the names of the two people found dead inside a home on Sunday.

Duane Briggs, 24, and Britney Long, 24, were found during a welfare check by police.

EARLIER UPDATE: An investigation is under way in Sterling after two people were found dead inside a home.

Sterling Police made that discovery Sunday a little after 6:30.

They were doing a welfare check on 1st Avenue when they found a 24-year-old man and woman dead inside.

The names are not being released yet.