Police identify suspect in Big 10 Mart murder — and he’s dead

BREAKING: Bettendorf Police identified Manuel Rangel as the suspect in the Big 10 Mart murder on August 17. They say he killed himself after a traffic stop and pursuit in Nebraska days later.

Brittany M. Wilson, 28, from Donahue, Iowa, was killed from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say Rangel, 21, burglarized a dog kennel in his hometown of Genoa, Illinois, around 2:33 p.m. on August 17 and took a dog he was boarding there but could no longer pay for. He entered by shooting the door. That dog was boarded because it was no longer allowed to stay at Rangel’s parents’ house at the request of their landlord.

Multiple cameras observed a dark gray Chevy Cruze belonging to Rangel’s mother traveling west on Interstate 88 and then Interstate 80 into Iowa. He entered the TBK Sports Complex parking lot and stayed for about eight minutes.

Four minutes later at 5:27 p.m., the car was seen on video at 53rd Avenue turning right onto 18th Street where Big 10 Mart is located.

Police say a video camera shows “the vehicle pull up to a gas pump momentarily, where the suspect gets out and walks around the back of the car and gets back in the vehicle and pulls up to the front door, making sure no other vehicles were in the lot. At 5:35 p.m. the vehicle is observed running the red light making a right turn from the left turn lane from 18th Street to 53rd Avenue.”

At 5:40 p.m. customers called 911 after finding Wilson on the floor of the Big 10 Mart.

Officers located the vehicle on I-80 in Nebraska on August 18 and started a pursuit. OnStar was used to stop the car and police say the vehicle came to a rest at mile marker 116 on eastbound I-80 and “the suspect raised a pistol to his head and fired a single self-inflicted gunshot to his head.”

The Bettendorf Police Department held a news conference. We carried it live right here.

UPDATE: The Bettendorf Police Department released the name of the victim from Saturday’s fatal shooting during an attempted robbery at the Big 10 Mart.

Brittany M. Wilson, 28, from Donahue, Iowa, was killed from an apparent gunshot wound.

Earlier Monday, the parent company of Big 10 Mart, Molo Companies, issued a statement to Local 4 News.

“Late afternoon Saturday, August 17, 2019, one of our team members was shot and killed at our Big 10 Mart Store #69 at 2480 E. 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf, Iowa, in an apparent attempted robbery. The team member’s name is not being released at this time out of respect for her family. No one else was injured and we are cooperating with both the Bettendorf Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this terrible incident. Molo Companies takes the safety of its team members, customers, and facilities very seriously. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our lost team member, her family and friends, and for the Molo Companies’ family.”

EARLIER UPDATE: Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened last night at the Big 10 Mart on the corner of 53rd Avenue and 18th Street in Bettendorf.

A 28-year old female clerk was killed from an apparent gunshot wound during an attempted robbery, according to the press release sent out by the Bettendorf Police Department.

BPD is urging if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact them at: 563-344-4015 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at: 309-762-9500.