Police: Illinois woman charged in Walcott truck theft

An Illinois woman faces felony charges involving a truck stolen in Walcott. .

Lindsey Rae Percy, 29, of Joy, Ill., faces charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.

According to an affidavit:

On Oct. 7, she was arrested in Mercer County while she was driving a white 2010 Ford F-150 Platinum Edition, a truck reported stolen by its owner from a Walcott storage unit on Sept. 30.

The red Mitsubishi Galant registered to Percy was involved in the theft.

While she was in custody at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, she admitted she was involved with the burglary at T & C Storage, Walcott, and the theft of the truck.

During the burglary, more than $1,500 of damage was done to the multiple storage lockers that were broken into, as well as damage to the stolen truck.

She was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

Her preliminary hearing is waived. Arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.