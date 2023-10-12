Police in Hanover, Ill., in Jo Daviess County, need your help to find a missing teenager.

Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a gold or tan, model year 2000–2005 Chevy Impala in Hanover on October 8 at about 4 a.m. She is a white female, 14 years old, 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She currently has shorter blue hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and pink Nike tennis shoes.

Tamula Ware (Hanover Police Department)

The vehicle Tamula was seen entering has a spoiler on the trunk lid and is missing both rear hub caps. A partial Iowa handicap registration similar to L051 was seen from surveillance camera video. The car was last seen on the north side of Dubuque during the early morning hours of October 8.

Tamula is believed to be with the man and woman shown in these photos, but they have not been identified at this time.

(All photos courtesy Hanover Police Department)

Anyone with information on Tamula’s whereabouts or the unidentified man and woman should call the Hanover Police Department at (815) 591-2100, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141 or the Dubuque/Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117.