The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man — James W. Glisan, 62, of Dallas City, Ill. — Wednesday for public indecency.

On March 16th at 7:04 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies took a report of a man who had exposed himself to an adult female while she passed by him in their vehicle, according to a Thursday release. Deputies worked with the Dallas City Police Department and police arrested Glisan for Public Indecency and Disorderly Conduct (both are a class A misdemeanor).

Glisan is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on $2,500 10% bond, the sheriff’s office said.