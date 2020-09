Rock Island Police responded to potential shots fired on Thursday evening in the alley between 8th and 9th Streets near 20th Avenue.

Police received a call shortly before 9 PM and responded to the scene. When Local 4 News arrived as the only station on scene, we saw police find at least 4 shell casings.

Rock Island Police tell Local 4 News that a garage was hit, but no one was hit by the bullets.

We will provide further information as we learn more.