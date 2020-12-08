Police investigate after witnesses ‘heard about a dozen shots’

UPDATE: Police say the initial report came in at 4:19 p.m. and they recovered at least 21 shell casings. An officer said some homes were hit and a vehicle, but no people.
EARLIER UPDATE: Police are investigating a report of gunshots in Rock Island this afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and 9th Avenue.
Witnesses told Local 4 they heard about a dozen shots.
There are a number of evidence tags in the street that would indicate recovered shell casings.
The neighborhood is really quiet now — just a few residents out watching.
