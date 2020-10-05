Police investigate armed robbery at Rock Island Domino’s

Police investigating a shooting on the 1100 block of 18th Avenue in Rock Island sped from that scene to another after an armed robbery Sunday night at Domino’s on the 3700 block of 14th Avenue, Rock Island.

The robbery happened just after 10:30 p.m. Officers spoke inside with employees while other officers looked for evidence outside. Multiple squad cars and officers were in the area and directed traffic away from the scene.

