Police investigate bomb threats at Muscatine Walgreens

The Muscatine Walgreens has had two bomb threats in the past 24 hours.

According to the City of Muscatine, an unidentified man called the store both times and told employees that he intends to blow up the store at a specific time.

The first call was received Wednesday around 5 p.m. The second call was received Thursday around 10 a.m.

Officers from the Muscatine Police Department responded to both incidents and have been working with Walgreens staff to help minimize any risks. Both of the caller’s time frames passed without incident.

Anyone who believes they have information that may help is asked to contact Lieutenant Tony Kies at 563-263-­9922 ext. 608.