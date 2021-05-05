Police investigate broken windows in businesses on W. 3rd St., Davenport, early Wednesday

A Davenport Police officer worked his way east taking pictures of broken windows in various businesses shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday after numerous reports of damage.

Broken windows were visible from the street in spots such as Doodads, 432 W. 3rd St.; River Cities Reader, 532 W. 3rd St.; @392Caffe, 502 W. 3rd St.; and Devine Creations barbershop, 717 W. 3rd St.; for blocks along Third Streets.

Smashed glass lay along the entry ways and sidewalks.

Officers told the Local 4 News crew, the only station on the scene, that the damage was widespread. We do not know whether there are suspects or whether anyone has been arrested.

