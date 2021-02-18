Police investigate car, riddled with bullets, at busy QC intersection

Police investigated a car, crashed into a snowbank, that was riddled with bullet holes shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Kimberly Road and Division Street, Davenport.

Police Chief Paul Sikorski told Local 4 News, first on the scene, that no police officers were injured. Our Local 4 News crew saw an ambulance speeding away from the scene with its emergency lights and siren on.

The car’s windshield has about a dozen bullet holes. The crime-scene tape essentially roped off half the parking while officers in at least six squad cars investigated the area.

