Police investigate car, riddled with bullets, at busy QC intersection

Police investigated a car, crashed into a snowbank, that was riddled with bullet holes shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Kimberly Road and Division Street, Davenport.
Police Chief Paul Sikorski told Local 4 News, first on the scene, that no police officers were injured. Our Local 4 News crew saw an ambulance speeding away from the scene with its emergency lights and siren on.
The car’s windshield has about a dozen bullet holes. The crime-scene tape essentially roped off half the parking while officers in at least six squad cars investigated the area.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.