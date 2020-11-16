Police investigate crash, gunfire in alley

Davenport police, who found at least five shell casings, responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 3 p.m. Monday in an alley off the 700 block of South Concord Street in Davenport.

Several officers were at the scene, while an ambulance crew tended to someone in the back of a squad car. A passenger car was smashed against a garage and a pole, where at least one suspect may have taken off on foot.

Officers canvassed the area for blocks around a large area. Police Chief Paul Sikorski also is at the scene.

Police have recovered two different calibers of shell casings, both 9 mm and .40 caliber.

