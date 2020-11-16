Police investigate crash, gunfire in alley

Davenport police, who found at least five shell casings, responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 3 p.m. Monday in an alley off the 700 block of South Concord Street in Davenport.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.
Several officers were at the scene, while an ambulance crew tended to someone in the back of a squad car. A passenger car was smashed against a garage and a pole, where at least one suspect may have taken off on foot.
Officers canvassed the area for blocks around a large area. Police Chief Paul Sikorski also is at the scene.
Police have recovered two different calibers of shell casings, both 9 mm and .40 caliber.
