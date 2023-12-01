The Centennial Bridge was blocked from traffic late Thursday after a motorcycle crash about 11 p.m.

Our Quad Cities News crews saw Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police officers at the scene, where drivers were diverted from the foot of the Centennial Bridge in downtown Davenport. Just east of the foot of the bridge, a motorcycle lay on its side.

A motorcycle lies on its side after a crash late Thursday in Davenport. (Linda Cook, www.ourquadcities.com)

A motorcycle helmet lay at the foot of the bridge while police investigated the scene.

A motorcycle helmet and debris lie at the foot of the Centennial Bridge after a motorcycle crash late Thursday in Davenport. (Linda Cook, www.ourquadcities.com)

We do not know whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.