The Centennial Bridge was blocked from traffic late Thursday after a motorcycle crash about 11 p.m.
Our Quad Cities News crews saw Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police officers at the scene, where drivers were diverted from the foot of the Centennial Bridge in downtown Davenport. Just east of the foot of the bridge, a motorcycle lay on its side.
A motorcycle helmet lay at the foot of the bridge while police investigated the scene.
We do not know whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.