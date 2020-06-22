Police investigate Dollar General robbery

Police are investigating a robbery at a store Sunday night in Davenport.

Davenport Police responded to the Dollar General in the 2100 East Kimberly Road after a report of a robbery around 7:35 p.m.

Police say a man entered the business, approached the cashier demanding money and implied being armed with weapon, but no weapon was displayed.

The man grabbed money from the cash register and fled from the business.

He had his face covered with a surgical-style mask and was wearing blue baggy pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport

Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile

app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.