On Monday, April 4, 2022 at approximately 7:13 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue.

Officers located an 18-year old, Malachi McDuffy, in the vicinity with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said Tuesday. A crime scene was also located where evidence of gunfire was found.

The investigation indicated that McDuffy had been involved in an incident with unidentified suspects in a vehicle that fled the area, police said. He was transported to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island for treatment.

McDuffy was later arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and remanded to the Rock Island County Jail. On April 5th, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division obtained an arrest warrant for McDuffy formally charging him with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony with a bond set at $30,000, police said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.