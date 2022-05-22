A 19-year-old man died Sunday from gunfire, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island Police responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, the release says. He was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Rock Island, where he died from his injuries, the release says.

People gathered outside UnityPoint for some time Sunday afternoon and evening. “Our Rock Island campus was placed on a brief lock-down as a safety precaution,” said Kristy Phillipson, with UnityPoint Health – Trinity QuadCities/Muscatine. “Normal hospital operations have resumed, and no patient services were disrupted.”

Police had not released the man’s identity as of Sunday night.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.