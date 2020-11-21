Police investigate gunfire Friday night at apartment building

Officers investigated a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at the Maple Ridge Apartments on 5th Street in Rock Island.

A witness told Local 4 News, first at the scene, he had been walking his dog when a car came by and almost hit him. Moments later, he heard gunfire and ran for safety.

The witness thought the shots came from the car. Officers recovered at least six shell casings at the scene.

We do not know whether anyone or any property was hit. The investigation continued an hour later.