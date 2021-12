Davenport Police investigate reports of gunfire Thursday night in the area of 6th and Cedar streets. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Davenport Police received multiple reports of gunfire in the areas of the 2100 block of Telegraph Road and 6th and Cedar streets about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scenes, saw police officers investigate the areas.

We do not know whether police have a suspect or whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they are available.