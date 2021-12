Police investigated a gunfire incident shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of 20th Street in Rock Island.

We do not know whether anyone was injured. A car with multiple bullet holes in it was near the intersection of 11th Avenue and 20th Street when our Local 4 News crew arrived.

We will provide updates when they are available on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.