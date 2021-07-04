Police investigate gunfire scene with bullet-riddled car early Sunday

Davenport Police found at least eight shell casings and a parked car riddled with 11 bullets after gunfire in the area of 13th and Marquette Street shortly after 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police talk with neighbors and witnesses. Police said there was a bullet hole in a vehicle in the parking lot of The Gardens and another in the house next door.

No one was injured, said police, who continued to investigate the area early Sunday.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. We will provide updates on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

Police are in the area of 13th and Marquette, Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers search the area. pic.twitter.com/f3PbYjs8cE — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 4, 2021