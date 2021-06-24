Police investigate gunfire Thursday evening, find shell casings

Rock Island Police were on the scene of a gunfire incident about 8:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of 11th Street, Rock Island.

Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, that people in at least two cars were shooting at each other behind the 11th Street Mart.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene, where Local 4 News also saw blood splattered in the alley. A possible victim is reported to be a local hospital.