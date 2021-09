Police investigated a gunshot incident that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries late Wednesday in Davenport.

Gunfire was reported about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tremont Avenue and east High Street.

Officers searched for shell casings and spoke with neighbors.

We do not know whether police have a suspect. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will update with details when they become available.