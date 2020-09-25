Police investigate home owned by person of interest in Trudy Appleby case

Moline Police, Illinois State Police and East Moline Police searched a home in East Moline which property records show belong to Jamison Fisher. Police named Fisher a person of interest in the Trudy Appleby case back in August.

The search took place on the 3600-block of 4th Avenue in East Moline around 9 AM on Friday morning.

One neighbor tells Local 4 News he knows Fisher and says he has always caused trouble.

Local 4 News reached out to Moline and East Moline Police for more information on today’s search. They will only confirm today’s search was related to the Trudy Appleby case and will continue to follow up on leads related to the case.