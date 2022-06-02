The Silvis Police responded to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m. K-9 Officer Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded with his K-9 partner. While Sgt. Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred involving the officer’s K-9 and an 18-year-old male bystander, which resulted in the bystander being bitten in the legs. The bystander received minor injuries. The Silvis Police Department requested the East Moline Police Department respond to the scene to take a report to ensure impartiality.

The Silvis Police Department is following standard protocol procedures in response to the incident and an internal review is being conducted. The K-9 will be out of service during the review. The officer is still on duty. No further information is available at this time.