Police investigate late night shooting in Davenport

Around 12:30am on Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Locust and Brown Street.

As officers searched the area, they also received a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital. The male juvenile was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police located fired cartridges in the 700 block of West Locust Street. They believe that the gunfire came from a dispute with 2 vehicles chasing each other and shots fired from at least one of the vehicles. The victim’s car had gunfire damage.

No other injuries or damage was reported at the scene.

The Davenport Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online through Crime Stoppers.