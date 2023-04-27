Two juveniles are in custody and a third is being sought after an incident Wednesday involving a stolen vehicle and reports of gunfire.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired around 7:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue.

A witness reported that a suspect was firing a handgun up into the air through the sunroof of a black SUV, police said Thursday. Officers were able to locate a black Honda CRV with Iowa registration in the area on city cameras which matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

This vehicle was also reported as stolen out of Davenport. No injuries were reported and no property was found to be damaged. Officers also learned that this suspect vehicle had been identified through the license plate reader system as going into Davenport via the Centennial Bridge earlier in the day.

Davenport Police Department was notified of the suspect vehicle potentially being in their city. On April 27, 2023 at approximately 12:56 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department was notified that Davenport Police had located the suspect vehicle and were actively pursuing the vehicle back into Rock Island.

Rock Island officers engaged in the pursuit and the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed in the area of Lincoln Court. Three juvenile suspects fled the vehicle on foot with two being taken into custody.

Officers also located two handguns, one in the vehicle and the other having been discarded in the area. One of these handguns was reported as stolen out of Davenport.

The third juvenile suspect has been identified and is currently being sought by police. Two of the three juvenile suspects have numerous involvements with stolen vehicles, burglaries, and firearm complaints. One of the two in custody juveniles was remanded to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention facility.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309- 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.