Police investigate report of gunfire

Police respond to the 2100 block of Kimberly Road in Davenport after a report of gunfire on February 9, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police say there was a fight between two people and eventually a gun was displayed and fired.

One of the participants left in a car and the other ran between the buildings of the strip mall.

There was blood evidence swabbed at the scene, but there was no confirmation of it being the result of someone getting hit by gunfire.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police responded to a report of gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Davenport.

It happened in the 2100 block of West Kimberly Road.

There were at least five evidence markers on the ground.

