East Moline Police investigate a report of shots fired in an alley just off 13th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues on April 13, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

East Moline Police are investigating a report of shots fired in an alley behind KVF Quad Corporation off 13th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues on Tuesday.

The call came in just before 10:30 a.m.

Local 4 was the only station at the scene.

