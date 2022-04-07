On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at approximately 6:35 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of 6th Street.

Responding officers located a crime scene where evidence of gunfire was found, according to a Thursday release. Shortly after, a 23-year old victim arrived at Unity Point hospital with a superficial gunshot wound. After being treated, the victim was arrested on an unrelated charge and remanded to the Rock Island County Jail.

No other injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.