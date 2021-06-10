Police investigate ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Law enforcement was on the scene of a ‘shooting death’ in the 300 block of West Davenport Street in Eldridge on Thursday.

The incident was reported after 1 p.m.

Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene.

The Eldridge Police Department confirmed they along with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.