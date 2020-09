UPDATE: Police confirm with Local 4 News one man was hit in the stomach by a bullet. His condition is unknown.

EARLIER: Rock Island Police were called to 6th Street and 16th Avenue just before 5 PM for reports of shots being fired.

When Local 4 News arrived first on scene we saw at least five shell casings on the street.

No word if anyone got hit or if any property was damaged. We will provide more updates as we get them.