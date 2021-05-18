Police investigate shots fired in Rock Island

Rock Island Police investigate a shots fired call in the area of 14th Street and 8th Avenue on May 18, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident from Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and 8th Avenue.

Shortly after responding to the original call, police were informed that a gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room at UnityPoint – Trinity in Rock Island. The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

The Rock Island Police Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers.