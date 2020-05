Police investigate a report of a stolen safe form Qdoba in Moline on May 21,2020 (photo: Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

Moline Police are investigating a report of a stolen safe from the Qdoba Mexican Grill restaurant located outside SouthPark Mall on Thursday.

Police say there was no signs of a forced entry.

