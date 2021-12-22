Police investigate possible homicide related to gunshot Wednesday morning

Rock Island Police continue to investigate a possible homicide and a victim found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue to assist with an ambulance, a news release says.

Police found an unconscious victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Gustafson declared the victim deceased, the release says.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The deceased victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.