The East Moline Police Department is still investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash with injuries that happened back on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of 7th Street for a crash with unknown injuries.

On arrival, officers located a single vehicle crash involving a silver NIssan Maxima.

The vehicle was heavily damaged, and the airbags had been deployed, a news release says.

Occupants of the vehicle were not present at the scene of the crash.

They were later located at a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555.

Wish to remain anonymous? Call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”



Anyone with