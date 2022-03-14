UPDATE: On Saturday, March 12 at approximately 5:12 a.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Central Avenue regarding a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his hand. The male was transported to the Southeast Iowa Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The facts and circumstances of the shooting is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

___________________________________

The Burlington Police Department responded to multiple reports of weekend shootings.

On Friday, March 11 at approximately 10:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Summer Street regarding several reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 18 spent shell casings in the area of Summer and South Streets, as well as the 1600 block of South Street. No victims or damage were found at the scene.

On Saturday, March 12 at 11:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Central Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. Officers found eight spent shell casings in the area of South Central Avenue and 10th Street. Officers also located an occupied vehicle in the area with bullet holes. The occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

Both cases are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.