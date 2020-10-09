One shot near gas station

Police on the scene of an apparent shooting at Locust and Iowa in Davenport on October 9, 2020. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Two groups had an altercation in the parking lot of the gas station around 2:22 p.m.

One person was shot, has non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting at Locust and Iowa in Davenport.

Locust Street is completely shut down from LeClaire to Pershing.

There is a truck with its windows broken out and multiple bullet holes, as well as shattered glass, a pistol and blood in the gas station’s parking lot.

A nearby vape shop was hit by gunfire, shattering a large window.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

