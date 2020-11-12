Police investigating death of a woman who was shot

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that was killed by gunfire.

According to police, they received a shots fired call in 2200 block of South 10th Street on Wednesday around 11 p.m.

During the investigation, police found a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man inside a home with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family.

The Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.