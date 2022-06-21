The Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery.
When officers arrived to the scene at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor, located at 200 Green Street, June 20 at approximately 9:33 p.m., witnesses reported that a suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Detective Adam Raisbeck at 563-263-9922, extension 665 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities here.